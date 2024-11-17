Joseph Gates Clark Sells 2,264 Shares of PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Stock

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,982.50. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PENG Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of PENG stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. PENG has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $311.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. PENG had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that PENG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PENG in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PENG from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PENG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

