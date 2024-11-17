John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.22. 4,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 8,577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,607,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,446,000 after purchasing an additional 67,817,309 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

