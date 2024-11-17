John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.22. 4,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.
