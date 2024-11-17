Jessica A. Kirstine Sells 3,394 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Jessica A. Kirstine sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$234,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,025. This trade represents a 82.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$69.05 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.15.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

