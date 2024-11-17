JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.48% of JELD-WEN worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 64.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,604 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 803,095 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,416.96. This trade represents a 1.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $862.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.25. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. B. Riley decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

