Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 81091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Jamf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,973.28. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Jamf by 2,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 982,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.