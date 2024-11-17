IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.98. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 123,811 shares traded.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

