iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $34.70. 53,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,542,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

