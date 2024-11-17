iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.46 and a 52-week high of $138.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

