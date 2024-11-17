iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Claro Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $387.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.42 and a 12 month high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

