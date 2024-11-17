iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of Marin lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 23,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,872,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,241,000 after buying an additional 164,652 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

