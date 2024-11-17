iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Cut by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $41,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $118.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $96.11 and a 12 month high of $121.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

