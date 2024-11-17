iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 67.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 697,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 282,053 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

