iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

