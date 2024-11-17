iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,294,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,005,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 744,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

