iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Raised by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,076,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,841,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,611,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after buying an additional 117,604 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1594 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

