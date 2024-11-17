iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.