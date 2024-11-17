iPower (NYSE:IPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
iPower Trading Down 40.0 %
Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. iPower has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
