Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the October 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Investors Title Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.10. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $283.27. The company has a market capitalization of $511.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.85.
Investors Title Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $14.46 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $57.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on ITIC
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
