Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Bought by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA owned 1.91% of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSHD. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

BATS XSHD opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

