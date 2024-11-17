Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BATS XSHD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,418 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

