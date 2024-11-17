Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

NYSEARCA PBP opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

