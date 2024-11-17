Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on November 22nd

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ISDB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.97. 2 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

