Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,060,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

