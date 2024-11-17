Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 357376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

