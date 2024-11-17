Intellicheck’s (IDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of IDN opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 3.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

