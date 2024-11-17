Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 29.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 90,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 22.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Intel by 53.0% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 21,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.35 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

