Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $240,296. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 11.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after buying an additional 412,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 110,149 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

