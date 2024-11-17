Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Sells $198,675.75 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,325 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $198,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $636,620.53. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

SMPL opened at $36.71 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $3,389,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

