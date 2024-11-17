Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells $114,900.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,499,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,173.46. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $94,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $92,550.00.

RXRX stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626,268 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after buying an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after buying an additional 349,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 4,120,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

