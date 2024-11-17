Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 13,200 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $145,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,970,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,994,110.24. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $106,492.67.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $212,805.66.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $119,243.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $64,474.26.

EverCommerce Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.12 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. EverCommerce’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

