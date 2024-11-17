InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on InPlay Oil
InPlay Oil Stock Down 3.4 %
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.
See Also
