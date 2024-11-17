InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
