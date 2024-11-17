Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2024

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJULFree Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 90.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 448.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PJUL opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $812.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (BATS:PJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.