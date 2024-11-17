Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 90.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 448.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $310,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PJUL opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $812.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.