ING Groep NV Sells 7,336 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.4% in the third quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $562.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.55 and a 200-day moving average of $452.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $342.96 and a one year high of $569.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This trade represents a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

