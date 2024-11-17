ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average is $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

