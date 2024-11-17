ING Groep NV Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,413,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $179.67 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 150.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.47.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

