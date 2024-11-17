Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.
IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,279 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
