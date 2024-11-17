Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,912 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $121,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,417 shares of company stock worth $5,301,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

