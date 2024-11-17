Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,547 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Toro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 19.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $80.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.13. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

