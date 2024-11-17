Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,513,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 4,430,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,506.2 days.

Idorsia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IDRSF remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

Idorsia Company Profile

Featured Stories

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

