Huntington National Bank Sells 1,262 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $75.88 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

