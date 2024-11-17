Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2024

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXFree Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $44.45 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

