Huntington National Bank Purchases 189 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

Read Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.