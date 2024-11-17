Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,045 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

