HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,743,200 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 4,806,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,591,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMBL remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 110,086,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,821,461. HUMBL has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

