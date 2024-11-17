H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.92 ($4.85) and traded as low as GBX 358.08 ($4.51). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.66), with a volume of 7,030 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 531 ($6.69) price target for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

H&T Group Stock Up 3.4 %

H&T Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 15.96. The firm has a market cap of £160.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 369.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 384.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

