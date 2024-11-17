HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Short Interest Down 23.0% in October

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HQ Global Education Stock Performance

HQGE opened at $0.00 on Friday. HQ Global Education has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About HQ Global Education

HQ Global Education, Inc provides film and television production services. The company is based in Orange, California.

