High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
PCF opened at $6.80 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
