Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.
Healios K.K. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLOSF opened at 1.50 on Friday. Healios K.K. has a 1-year low of 0.93 and a 1-year high of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.32.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
