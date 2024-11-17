Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLOSF opened at 1.50 on Friday. Healios K.K. has a 1-year low of 0.93 and a 1-year high of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.32.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

