Head-To-Head Analysis: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) vs. SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Workhorse Group and SRIVARU

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 310.00%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than SRIVARU.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and SRIVARU's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -1,366.25% -163.23% -103.61% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and SRIVARU"s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $13.10 million 2.32 -$123.92 million ($9.80) -0.13 SRIVARU $40,000.00 252.41 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

SRIVARU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workhorse Group.

Summary

SRIVARU beats Workhorse Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

